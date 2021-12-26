Brit estate agent shot dead by evicted tenant in Florida

Brit estate agent shot dead by an evicted tenant in Florida. The estate agent had reportedly been carrying out a viewing with people who hoped to rent the property.

40-year-old Sara Trost from Essex was tragically gunned down on Thursday near Fort Lauderdale in Florida. She was sitting in her car outside of the property when she was shot.

The police believe that Raymond Reese, 51, a former tenant of the property shot the Brit estate agent. He was arrested on the same as the shooting.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the shooting but they were sadly unable to save Sara’s life.

The Coral Springs police department commented: “When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle with one female occupant in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,”

“Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.”

Neighbours say that the shooter was disgruntled after having been thrown out of the expensive house.

Sara had previously spoken out on social media regarding gun violence. She had taken to Facebook and said: “Australia had one incident. One, They FIXED IT. UK had ONE incident. They FIXED it. How?

“With action. Using their brains. It was not difficult for either country to find a workable and successful solution.

“Here in the US we seem to start and stop at ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Doesn’t seem to be working right.”

The police are still investigating the death.

