Breaking: Janice Long, BBC presenter and former Top of the Pops host dies aged 66

BBC radio presenter Janice Long, who was the first regular female presenter of Top of the Pops, has died following a “short illness” at the age of 66, her agent has announced. Long has also hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales since 2017.

Nigel Forsyth, her agent, said in a statement: “Janice was a wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster.

“She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit. She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of.”

