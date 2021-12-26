Breaking: Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Breaking: South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90.

On Sunday, December 26, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Archbishop had fought fiercely for human rights and had won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

President Cyril Ramaphosa commented: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Tutu had fought for many years against racism, poverty, homophobia and oppression. He had been described by Nelson Mandela as “sometimes strident, often tender, never afraid and seldom without humour.”

Mandela also previously said: “Desmond Tutu’s voice will always be the voice of the voiceless”.

Tutu had been battling against prostate cancer for many years.

