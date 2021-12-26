Bill Gates has predicted the end date of the pandemic and Omicron

Bill Gates and the Covid-19 virus have been spoken about together almost since the pandemic began and today there has been more news that links the two together, as Bill Gates has speculated on the end date of the new variant in 2022. Omicron has thrown a spanner in the works regarding the progress that has been made against the virus and upset the precious predictions that the billionaire has released.

“Just when it seemed that life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic”, the Microsoft co-founder warned on his personal Twitter account. According to Gates, there will be few houses that escape infection from Omicron and he now knows many who have the virus. “My close friends now have it and I have cancelled most of my vacation plans”, he said.

“Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world”, he added”. Bill Gates then spoke about the need to try and protect ourselves against the variant. “We must take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it is only half as serious as Delta, it will be the worst increase we have seen so far because it is very infectious”, he warned.

The billionaire is famous for his predictions regarding the pandemic and the most interesting part of his Twitter thread has another thought about the end of the virus’ reign. He says the “good news” is that “Omicron moves so fast that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than three months”. He acknowledges that those months may be “bad”, he is convinced that “if we take the right measures, the pandemic can end in 2022”.

“I know it is frustrating to enter another Christmas season with Covid threatening us. But it will not be like that forever. Someday the pandemic will end and the better we take care of ourselves, the sooner that moment will come”, he says.

