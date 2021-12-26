Agreement signed and sealed for new Torrevieja school at last

Victor Garcia, the region’s Schools Infrastructure director general, has signed the authorisation for Torrevieja’s new infants and primary school.

Work can now start on a €6 million school located on a 9,000-square metre plot of municipal land in Avenida de los Nenufares. This will substitute the existing Amanecer school in Calle Don Juan de Austria, which is the only Valencian Community school still housed in prefabs.

The authorisation was also signed by Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon and representatives from the contractors, Acciona Construcciones.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is a landmark signing,” Victor Garcia declared. “Not only are we making a leap forward in the quality of the municipality’s educational quality by eliminating the pre-fabs, but we shall also be generating more than 150 jobs in the construction sector.”

The Amanecer school, which will take 14 months to complete, is the first phase in the regional government’s €22 million plans for modernising Torrevieja’s schools.

Next in line is the Inmaculada Concepcion infants and primary school which is due to be demolished and rebuilt on the same plot of land.

The regional government recently awarded a €1 million contract to assemble and rent a “modern and comfortable” temporary installation for the Inmaculada Concepcion’s 425 pupils, the director general revealed.