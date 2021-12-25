Work permits hired out to undocumented women in Nijar

Linda Hall
NIJAR ARRESTS: Police found that three women charged others to use their work permits Photo credit: Policia Nacional

SEVEN women and four men, all from North Africa, were arrested after allegedly renting out work permits in Nijar.

Policia Nacional sources explained that three women whose own papers were not in order were charged €100 a month to work in a scam that benefited both parties.

The legitimate permit-holders were able to accumulate the periods of employment necessary to claim future unemployment benefits, while the three women who paid to use the permits could work for a local agricultural company despite their irregular position.

Three of the arrested men were married to the women who rented out their work permits while the fourth was a foreman at the same company.

The case remains open, revealed the Policia Nacional who do not rule out further arrests.


Linda Hall
