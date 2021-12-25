WATCH: Rescued dogs pick out their own Christmas presents

Dogs Trust Ireland have released their annual adorable video of their rescued dogs picking out Christmas presents donated from the public. The sweet video clip shows a huge line of toys and the excited reactions of the pooches as they choose their favourite. As people around the world are opening up their presents, have this boost of feel-good media to run alongside your Christmas presents, wrapping paper and bucks fizz!

