Wanted suspect falls four floors after police chase in Murcia



Trouble flared up in the Poligono de la Paz in Murcia on the evening of Thursday, December 23, after a young man fell four floors from one of the buildings during a police chase.

The incident started when Local Police officers asked a group of young people for their identification, after being found allegedly consuming narcotics. During this procedure, Murcia police sources realised that one of the group had an outstanding search and capture court warrant out in his name.

According to the information provided by the State Security Forces and Bodies, the individual immediately fled the scene on foot. He entered a building in the industrial estate, pursued by police officers.

It is not clear if, when cornered, the youth jumped, or if he fell accidentally, but either way, he plunged four floors onto the ground below. An ambulance was mobilised to the location, which subsequently transferred the injured young man to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital, where he reportedly remains under observation.

It was after the ambulance departed that the atmosphere began to heat up. A crowd of residents gathered in the street, and began to rebuke the officers of the Local and National Police forces. They laid the blame on the fall on the officers. Some of the agitated individuals even threw glass bottles at them, forcing the police to depart from the industrial estate, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.