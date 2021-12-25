Vera and Antas knock at another door to fund joint flood plan

VERA and Antas continue to seek finance for their €5 million project to reduce the risk of flooding in both towns.

Following an interview with the Junta’s Sustainable Development delegate, Aranzazu Martin Moya, representatives from both town halls met Manuel de la Fuente, the central government’s Sub-delegate to Almeria, and Eduardo Perez Bueno, who heads the province’s Roads Unit.

De la Fuente and Perez Bueno have now studied the plans put forward by the two municipalities who cannot advance further until they have sufficient funding.

The solution to put an end to the flooding that affects both Vera and Antas during periods of heavy rain involves a 2.5-kilometre channel to drain off water from the AP-7 storm drains that accumulates in the El Real area, flooding adjoining land, businesses and houses.

The government Sub-delegate and the Roads chief explained to the Vera and Antas representatives the need to incorporate “the AP-7 conditions” for the affected section.

Once these have been detailed, it will then be necessary to “define the project” and adjust the budget before submitting an application for finance.

“Seeking shared funding from the Junta and the government would be a good solution,” suggested De la Fuente, who also expressed willingness to solve the problem as soon as possible.