MINCE PIES… stockings… carols…. There are lots of traditions that bring Christmas to mind, but playing the best Christmas songs has got to be one of the greatest.
Whether it´s a classic that has been going for a years, or a song by a favourite band, everyone has best Christmas songs that instantly remind them of the holidays.
So why not create a Christmas playlist this year to fill your home with the sound of the season with this list of 10 of the best tracks?
Containing everything from some festive classics to some more modern hits, this list will get you in the Christmas vibe.
- Do they know it´s Christmas? – Band Aid
- Last Christmas – Wham
- All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
- A holly jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
- Jingle bell rock – Bobby Helms
- Winter Wonderland – Tony Bennett
- The Christmas song (Merry Christmas to you) – Nat King Cole
- Have yourself a merry little Christmas – Judy Garland
- Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer – Harry Connick Jnr
- Frosty the snowman – Gene Autry
