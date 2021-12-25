The best Christmas movies to fill your day!

WHAT would the festive lead up be without the traditional Christmas movie marathon?

And if you´re planning a day of non-stop movie watching, there are some serious classics that need to be included in your list.

From universal favourite It´s a Wonderful Life to newer classic The Holiday, Christmas movies are ones that can be watched year after year, loved for their heartwarming storylines.

Here are 10 of the top Christmas movies for all the family to get you in the festive mood.

1. It´s a Wonderful Life

2. Home Alone

3. Elf

4. The Muppet Christmas Carol

5. Miracle on 34th Street

6. The Holiday

7. The Snowman

8. Jingle All the Way

9. Let It Snow

10. Bad Santa

And to make a real day of it, why not get the popcorn out, add some sugar, and even invite family and friends around for a Christmas jumper-themed movie day?

