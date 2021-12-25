Seventy-five gardeners for Roquetas well-tended green spaces

SEVENTY-FIVE gardeners, five of them with functional diversity, begin working for Roquetas town hall on January 3.

The town hall has set aside €2 million to fund the wages and social security payments of the new employees who will tend to Roquetas’ gardens and urban green spaces.

More than 300 people took part in the selection process that included two theory exams as well as a merits system.

“We want to give importance our gardens and leisure areas and keep them in perfect condition for the enjoyment of residents and visitors,” said Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat, as he welcomed the new municipal workers.

“It’s important that our municipality, one of the province’s leading tourist destination, should have well-tended parks and gardens that add to its attractions,” Amat added.