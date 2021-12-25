Opportunity for seeing stars in Laujar de Andarax

LAUJAR DE ANDARAX town hall hopes to build an astronomical observation platform with an approach road in a rural area.

The Alpujarra municipality wants to take advantage of the clarity and quality of the area’s night sky as well as its nearness to the internationally famous Calar Alto Observatory, town hall sources explained.

An open-air observation deck is a permanent structure installed in a zone that is free from light pollution and suitable for astronomic observation in the daytime as well as at night, the town hall continued.

Once the project has been approved, an €89,200 contract to install the platform will be put out to tender.