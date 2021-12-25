Off-piste Christmas songs you may never have heard of

As Christmas swirls all around, the Christmas songs get put onto repeat everywhere you go! From Mariah Carey to Wham, the classics get played to death every day from mid-November, so much so even some of the best start to irritate. With that in mind, and with help from my friends, I’ve put together five out of the box Christmas songs that may well be new to you.

“Oi to the World” by No Doubt. Originally a Vandals song, they shared it with the 90’s ska-punk outfit and the new vocals and heavier bass gave it new life. “Father Christmas” by The Kinks. The Kinks go punk, and at Christmas no less. Their tale of being a department store Santa that gets mugged is the best song to play loud to wake up on Christmas morning. “Come all ye faithful” by Twisted Sister. Although the song might be familiar, this version is definitely a departure from the innocent choral voice you all know! “I Wish You A Merry Christmas” – Big Dee Irwin & Little Eva. 60’s pop meets Christmas when the singer of the original version of the Kylie hit “The Loco-motion” wishes you a happy festive season. “I was born on Christmas day” by Saint Etienne. Last on the list is an amazing indie dance song from the 90s that is criminally underplayed when it comes to Christmas song compilations. Hopefully, we can change all that though!

