MARBELLA will be hosting a charity sports event on Sunday, December 26 to raise food to give to vulnerable residents.

The Carrera del Kilo de San Pedro Alcantara charity event in Marbella will be held this Sunday on the Bulevar de San Pedro at 12pm.

The ‘Memorial Antonio Jesus Garcia Ocon’ race will require a donation of a kilo of food to participate in it.

The Councillor for Sports, Javier Merida, asked for donations allowing the council to be able to collect as many products as possible, which will be donated to the Rotary Club to take care of the distribution among the most vulnerable families.

He said: “It is an excellent and healthy way to celebrate Christmas as a family and contribute to a good cause.”

The president of the San Pedro Athletics Club, Antonio Garcia, added: “This edition, in addition to the charity component, will include competitive categories and another for people with reduced mobility, designed as a popular and inclusive race.”

The two-kilometre long race will take place on the pedestrian area of ​​the Boulevard and will feature trophies for the first place and raffles for the participants.

A representative of the San Pedro Rotary Club said that there was charity work carried out throughout the year by the different charities in Marbella.

