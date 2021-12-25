Madrid police arrest the man who stabbed a 7-year-old schoolboy



National Police officers in Madrid identified and arrested a man last Wednesday, December 22. He was suspected of being responsible for recently stabbing a seven-year-old schoolboy in the neck with a sharp object, outside a school in the city.

A spokesman for the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police reported that the 32-year-old man of Kosovan origin, was detained a few minutes before 5pm. He is said to have had a history of mental problems previously while in the United Kingdom. The detainee was taken into custody at a police station, where a statement was obtained, while being questioned about his motive for the attack on the child.

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm, on December 10. A group of children were walking across a zebra crossing, after coming out from a gym class at the private Hasting School, at the confluence of Calles Francisco Suarez and Bendicion de Campos.

Without any explanation, the now detainee pounced on the little boy and threw him to the ground. When the teachers picked him up, they found that he had was bleeding from a wound on his neck, possibly caused by a blunt object, maybe a school scissors.

As Emergencias Madrid reported to Europa Press, an ambulance from the Samur-Civil Protection transferred him to the Hospital de la Paz in Madrid. The child underwent surgery at the facility, and spent time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was discharged four days later.

Having fled the scene, the individual had been the subject of an investigation since. The first hypotheses suggested that the attacker must suffer some sort of illness or mental derangement. Thanks to the diligence of the police force, he is now in custody, as reported by diariosur.es.

