Lottery prize goes to locals living in Almeria’s Calle Artes de Arcos

THIRD prize in Spain’s Christmas lottery held on December 22 showered €8.5 million on Almeria City.

Jesus Ibañez, who runs Administration 13 in Calle Artes de Arcos, explained afterwards to the Spanish media that 19517 is a subscribed number. Nearly all of it is bought in “decimo” tenths of a ticket by the neighbourhood’s residents, many of whom reserve it each week and did so for the Christmas lottery. The remaining decimos were sold over the counter, Jesus said.

“All the 170 decimos we received were sold here,” Jesus said. “It’s a great pleasure. Being able to help people is enormously satisfying.”

Ironically, Administration 13 closed to the public on December 22, as did many others throughout the country, protesting that their commissions on tickets have remained unchanged for 16 years.

On learning that the Calle Artes de Arcos administration had sold part of the first prize, employees did not think twice about pulling up the shutters.

“It’s hard enough to sell a prize at Christmas and has to be celebrated,” Jesus told the Spanish media.

As reported recently in the Euro Weekly News, each day between December 13 and 17 Jesus hid four vouchers in and around Calle Artes de Arcos, bearing the number 47017 which entitled the finder to a decimo with this number in the Christmas lottery.

Although 47017 failed to win the big prize, it nevertheless paid out €100 on each decimo, an unexpected Christmas present for 20 Calle Artes de Arcos residents.