Here, the Euro Weekly News sets out how to carve the perfect turkey to make sure you serve the best bird this year!

First, pick a sharp knife and begin by carving one side of the turkey at a time after letting it rest for 30 minutes after being cooked.

Next, separate the leg and thigh from one side of the turkey with a knife and your hands before taking the drumstick from the thigh bone.

Next, remove the breast by slicing through the skin on the top of the turkey along the breastbone from the neck. Carve the breast by placing skin side up on the cutting board before cutting crosswise at an angle.

Then, remove the wing by pulling it back and cutting with a knife.

Finally, serve with all the trimmings and some gravy and ENJOY!