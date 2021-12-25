Ho-Ho-Hilarious: 10 of the best comedy Christmas films.

CHRISTMAS is all about being together with those you love and what better way to spend time together than in front of a classic festive comedy film? Here Euro Weekly News sets out the 10 of the best Christmas comedy flicks for you to watch this year.

These films include some of the classics from across the years, as well as some new movies you may not have seen, and also offer something for everyone, from the younger members of the audience to older relatives.

Jingle All the Way A Christmas Story Christmas with the Kranks Elf Bad Santa Four Christmases The Muppet Christmas Carol Just Friends Ernest Saves Christmas Get Santa

To get the full Christmas film experience, add popcorn, hot chocolate, your favourite cinema-style pick n mix and a blanket to snuggle up together under.

