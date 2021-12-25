Hidden camera pervert sentenced to 40 years in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Hidden camera pervert sentenced to 40 years in Spain
Image: Pixabay

Hidden camera pervert sentenced to 40 years in Spain. The man will only serve seven and a half years though.

The man had used a hidden camera on the Madrid Metro and in other places to record the intimate parts of 555 young women without their knowledge. The 55-year-old Colombian national had no prior criminal record. The man has been sentenced to more than 40 years by the 11th Criminal Court of Madrid. He will only have to serve 7 and a half years though as the maximum prison sentence for the accumulated offences, in this case, cannot exceed three times the maximum sentence of the worst crime committed.

According to Europa Press, Edison M. Z was sentenced for 19 offences of discovery and disclosure of secrets. He was also sentenced for one offence of child pornography.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Officers from the Central Cybercrime Unit had been actively monitoring the Internet when they located a web portal that featured videos of women’s intimate parts. The women had been recorded without their consent.

555 victims were identified and a shocking 1.3 million people had viewed the footage that he had published. The hidden camera pervert had over three and half thousand subscribers.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here