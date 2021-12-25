Hidden camera pervert sentenced to 40 years in Spain. The man will only serve seven and a half years though.

The man had used a hidden camera on the Madrid Metro and in other places to record the intimate parts of 555 young women without their knowledge. The 55-year-old Colombian national had no prior criminal record. The man has been sentenced to more than 40 years by the 11th Criminal Court of Madrid. He will only have to serve 7 and a half years though as the maximum prison sentence for the accumulated offences, in this case, cannot exceed three times the maximum sentence of the worst crime committed.

According to Europa Press, Edison M. Z was sentenced for 19 offences of discovery and disclosure of secrets. He was also sentenced for one offence of child pornography.

Officers from the Central Cybercrime Unit had been actively monitoring the Internet when they located a web portal that featured videos of women’s intimate parts. The women had been recorded without their consent.

555 victims were identified and a shocking 1.3 million people had viewed the footage that he had published. The hidden camera pervert had over three and half thousand subscribers.

