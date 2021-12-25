Five hundred stolen vegetable crates tracked down in Pechina

Linda Hall
STOLEN CRATES: Traced to a Pechina scrapyard Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil recently arrested two males accused of stealing 500 plastic vegetable crates in Pechina.

The owner of greenhouses in Rambla Rubira reported the theft last November and investigators eventually traced the crates worth €1,500 to a nearby scrapyard.

The Guardia Civil suspected that the details on the dealer’s bill of sale were not genuine, eventually narrowing down the search to two men who were habitual clients of the scrapyard.

Aged 24 and 31 respectively, and both from the same family, they have been charged with theft and giving a false name when selling the stolen goods.

