EFL Championship down to THREE games on Boxing Day.

ANOTHER blow to football fixtures over the festive period as the EFL Championship is down to just THREE games on Boxing Day following another game being suspended due to Covid.

Luton Town vs Bristol City is the latest game to suffer as a result of the virus after the hosts reported an outbreak in their squad. It is the seventh fixture to be postponed in the league for tomorrow (December 26).

A statement from the Hatters read: “We are sorry to inform supporters that the Hatters’ Boxing Day fixture against Bristol City has been postponed.

“The postponement is due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Town playing squad, meaning the fixture cannot be fulfilled.”

Bristol City released a statement saying: “Bristol City’s Boxing Day matchup with Luton Town has been postponed at the Hatters’ request.

“Nigel Pearson’s side were prepared to travel to Kenilworth Road this afternoon but due to a number of positive cases in the Luton camp, the fixture will be now be rearranged.”

This cancellation leaves just three Championship matches for Boxing Day with Middlesbrough hosting Nottingham Forest, Blackpool travelling to Huddersfield and Hull taking on Blackburn.

On Christmas Eve (December 24), the EFL previously announced that 21 games had been postponed over the weekend due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at Clubs, “with rearrangements to be confirmed in due course.”

“Throughout the pandemic, supporting the health and safety of players, staff and supporters has been the EFL’s primary priority and supporting the wellbeing of the country with the rise of the Omicron variant is vital,” the statement read.

