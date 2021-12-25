Diputacion puts on activities for Almeria province’s smaller towns

PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, is organising a Festival of Christmas games for municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants.

Directed at the under-18s, the activities are designed to complement municipal programmes for the young over the holiday season with healthy outdoor options.

Jose Antonio Garcia, who heads the provincial council’s Sports department, explained that the programme, which continues until December 30, fulfils one of the Diputacion’s principal functions of assisting smaller municipalities over Christmas.

“An initiative like this also centres on two of the Diputacion’s two most important objectives of providing equal opportunities for all Almeria province residents and fighting depopulation,” Garcia said.