Christmas traditions around Spain

Christmas traditions vary from country to country, and Spain has some of the best customs of anywhere in the world.

From pooping logs to midnight mass, Spain marks some parts of Christmas differently to the UK. And here are five of the best traditions.

The caga tio

A tradition from Catalonia, the caga tio or pooping log is a log that has been given legs and a face and is fed by children before Christmas. On Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, children then hit the log with a stick and it poops out nougat.

Midnight Mass

Many Spanish go to Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, known as La Misa Del Gallo, eating their main Christmas meal before or after mass instead of on Christmas Day.

Three Kings

In Spain, the Three Kings are the ones who bring children their presents on January 6 after parading through the town on January 5 throwing sweets for the children.

Roscon

The Spanish also often have a Roscon de Reyes over Christmas. This sweet bread ring, topped with fruits and sometimes filled with whipped cream, is the cake eaten at Christmas in Spain.

Basque Santa

The Basques have their own version of Santa, Olentzero a mythical giant, dressed in peasant’s clothes and smoking a pipe. He brings presents for children on Christmas Eve in the Basque Country.