Billionaire business magnate Lord Alan Sugar slams British youngsters for being lazy.

LORD Alan Sugar, the UK billionaire business magnate, slams British youngsters for being lazy – dubbing them as Google wannabes ‘who sit on bean bags & flick elastic bands all day’.

He said: “Young people these days tend to be IT literate and become programmers. And companies like Google, Facebook or Twitter have this ‘Come and go as you fancy’ idea and they let them sit on bean bags and flick elastic bands at each other, and this ‘Turn up when you want to’ idea.

“I was always a five working days a week person and the weekend was always the weekend.

“I say, get everything done in five days and it should not interfere in your family life. Work-life balance is a very touchy subject for me.

“The world has changed and everyone has got their iPhones now and Nike trainers. There is no hunger anymore. I don’t think there is too much hunger out there.”

The hard work ethic Lord Sugar adopted from a young age has led him to be ranked number 138 on the Sunday Times Rich List of 2021. His net worth as of 2021 is said to be £1.7 billion (€2.1 billion). He is the 121st richest person in the UK.

Born in Hackney, East London, the 74-year-old started working during primary school at a greengrocer and when he left school at the age of sixteen, he worked briefly for the civil service as a statistician at the Ministry of Education before selling radio aerials for cars and other electrical goods out of a van.

And Mr Sugar believes that the youth of today are not prepared to put in that sort of work nowadays.

“A lot of people are searching for a cushy number, a cushy job, cushier the better,” the Apprentice host continued.

“I have seen this in some of our companies as some young people think, ‘Oh bloody hell, he actually wants me to work. S**t’.

“They think, ‘I will go where my mates work. I will go to Google as it is like one big party or Facebook. This bloke Sugar and his management want me to do a day’s work. Bloody cheek.’

“And that is the kind of attitude we see at the moment.

“I say ‘Keep me away from these people.’ It infuriates me to be honest as I come from a different kind of culture.”

Speaking ahead of the latest series of The Apprentice, which begins next month, Lord Sugar said he has so far found 15 people that meet his high standards through the TV contest.

Lord Alan said: “Give me three months and I know if I have got a goodie.

“There are people who like to work and people who like to shirk.

“An entrepreneurial spirit comes out very quickly and you have to help and guide them and that is what my people enjoy doing. We soon find out who they are.

“University degrees are a badge to say ‘I am quite bright’ and that is about it. But nothing else, you’re not good at anything else quite frankly – not until you get into a profession.

“I think you have to be passionate about what you want to do.”

