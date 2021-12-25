Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle

While the Queen was spending her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle today, Saturday, December 25, an armed intruder allegedly broke in this morning, but was quickly arrested.

The intruder is believed to be a 19-year-old man, who, at the time of his arrest, according to police sources, was thought to have been carrying an offensive weapon.

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident, and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police. The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site, and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time”, commented Superintendent Rebecca Mears.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds, and he did not enter any buildings. Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public”, he added.

This incident occurred only hours before the Queen’s traditional Christmas speech was due to be broadcast. Spending her first Christmas without the Prince, she did not attend the service at St George’s Church. Prince Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie all attended.

When asked the reason for the Queen not appearing at the service, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said it was a private matter. It has been speculated that perhaps she will attend the church later in the day, in private, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

