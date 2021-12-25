Andalucia to have 91 extra Covid testing points set up

In a press release this Friday, December 24, the Ministry of Health and Families announced it is going to launch 91 auto-Covid points progressively during the next few days. They are designed to streamline the demand for PDIA diagnostic tests for active coronavirus infection, that is, antigen or PCR tests, according to the criteria of health personnel.

These tests will be carried out on patients referred by professionals from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), either from health centres, attended by telephone consultation, or contacted by trackers, or epidemiology services, as well as by school referents.

As reported in the statement, more than 7,714,121 antigen and PCR tests have been carried out in Andalucia since the start of the pandemic.

These points will be distributed throughout the eight provinces. In Almeria, there are nine points planned: auto-Covid Bola Azul tents in centres of San Isidro, Campohermoso, Carboneras, Tabernas, Virgen del Mar, the car park of the Mediterranean health centre, and in the Antonio Peroles de Roquetas de Mar, and Santo Domingo stadiums, in El Ejido.

In Cadiz, there will be eleven: La Atalaya health centre, in Conil; Vejer Hospital; Los Gallos de Chiclana office; the Casa del Mar health centre in Puerto de Santa Maria; Hospital San Carlos in San Fernando; at the La Paz health centre in Cadiz; Jerez Hospital; Fairground of Olvera; Fairground of Alcala del Valle, and the hospitals of La Linea, and Punta de Europa.

In Cordoba, there will be another eleven points. They will be located in the car parks of the Carlos Castilla del Pino building; the airport health centre; Pozoblanco Hospital; Villanueva de Cordoba bullring; in tents outside the health centres of Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo, and Hinojosa; in the Lucena municipal booth; in the auditorium of the Puente Genil Hospital, and in tents set up in the Benameji, Fernan Núñez, and Aguilar health centres.

In Granada, the point of Doctor Oloriz will be maintained. In Huelva, there will be 15 points: Riotinto, Ayamonte; Isla Cristina; Lepe; Cartaya; Punta Umbria; Aljaraque; Gibraleon Tharsis; Adorers; Torrejon; La Palma, Palos; Bonares, and Almonte.

Jaen will have 19 points: Bulevar health centre emergencies; Cambil; Huelma; Los Villares; Mancha Real; Mengibar; Torredelcampo; Villargordo; Alcala la Real; Alcaudete; Martos; Porcuna; Torredonjimeno; Linares; Andujar; Arjona; Bailen, La Carolina, and Santisteban.

In Malaga, there are twelve testing points: Carlinda, El Consul health centres; Fuengirola fairground; Pasaje Pablo Raez in Marbella, and in the health centres and hospital of the Axarquia.

Finally, in Sevilla, there are also twelve points: the autocovid of the Covid Emergency Hospital (Military); in the health centres of Coria del Rio, Cantillana, Carmona and Gines; Moron, Arahal, El Cuervo, Lebrija, and San Hilario, in Dos Hermanas; in the Osuna Hospital, and in the Tomillar, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

