87-year-old man and granddaughter graduate from university on the same day

An 87-year-old man and his granddaughter have graduated from university on the same day, proving that it is never too late to learn.

René Neira, a terminally ill 87-year-old grandfather, has just graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio, United States, with a degree in Economics, and he did so on the same day as his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar, who got her degree in Communication.

The joint graduation of grandfather and granddaughter has gone viral on Twitter, and many have been curious about René’s story. He started studying Economics in the 1950s, but he gave up his studies to form a family with his wife. In 2016, when his wife was no longer with him, René decided to take up his studies again and finish the university degree that he had begun decades before.

Although it was not easy, René managed to adapt to online classes when the pandemic arrived, and thanks to his granddaughter, who was in the same situation as him, he was able to get used to the world of technology, finally graduating after so many years.

ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals! ￼#UTSAGrad21 @UTSAHC @UTSACOLFA @UTSABusiness pic.twitter.com/jSsUSeyR4F

— UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021

