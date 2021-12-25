8 ways to boost your mood if you’re spending Christmas alone

With Covid cases rising, people are more likely to be spending Christmas alone this year, but you don’t have to be lonely just because you’re alone.

Do things that you enjoy

If you’re feeling down, make sure you spend some time doing the things that make you happy. This could be watching your favourite film, cooking your favourite foods, getting cosy in bed with a cup of tea earlier than normal, painting or writing.

Connect with friends and family virtually

Try connecting with friends and loved ones virtually. It may not be the same as seeing people face-to-face, but lockdowns have proved that things like WhatsApp video calls and Facetime can make us feel closer to people.

It will certainly help to see friendly faces and have some conversation in the day.

Mind says: “There are lots of ways to talk to people online, including with others who may be spending Christmas alone. Mind’s online community Side by Side is a welcoming place to speak with others and share your experiences. And British comedian Sarah Millican hosts a Christmas day chat on Twitter each year, which anyone can join.”

Don’t feel pressured to celebrate

It might be Christmas and you might feel like everyone else is celebrating – you don’t have to if you don’t want to!

The team at Mind says: “You may decide not to mark Christmas this year, and just treat it as if it’s any other day. This may feel easier than trying to celebrate alone.”

Go for a long walk

Getting outside can do wonders for our mood – wrap up warm, take a flask of your favourite hot drink and take a stroll around your favourite places. Not only will it take your mind off things, you will also feel like you’ve accomplished something and nature is always healing when feeling a bit down in the dumps.

Stay off social media

Comparing our lives with others on social media can lead to sadness, especially during the holidays. Why not have a digital detox and stay off them for the day? It is a wonderful act of self-care that will benefit your mental health and keep you in the present moment.

Pamper yourself

Why not eat some of your favourite foods, indulge yourself in a bath or treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to buy? Whether it’s a new book you’ve wanted to read or that new coat you’ve been eyeing up online – don’t feel guilty about treating yourself today.

Volunteer

One of the best things we can do when feeling low is to give back and help other people, in fact, research shows that those who make time to help others stop feeling lonely themselves.

There are many acts of kindness you can do without leaving your home, such as gifting a Refuge parcel to feel the homeless or donating to Centrepoint to help feed a young homeless person.

Write a list of goals for 2022

Setting goals will help to give your life direction, boost motivation, give you something to look forward to and also help you to reflect. Write down what you want to achieve and focus on the positives to come!