Vera enlists special help for its storm-eroded beaches

VERA town hall decided to write to Father Christmas, asking for help in saving the local beaches.

The sand provided some weeks ago by the coastal authority Costas has now been swept away by recent levanter gales, drawing attention to the inefficacy of replenishing beaches without building breakwaters.

These are the only definitive answer to the problem, the open letter declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This problem affects residents and visitors alike and endangers tourism, one of Vera’s principal economic forces,” the letter explained.

The town hall has repeatedly explained to Costas the need to protect the section of coast known as El Playazo, more specifically the nudist area. The high east winds that periodically batter the shore are progressively washing away the sand and the waves are gradually getting closer to the seafront buildings.

Unfortunately, Vera town hall pointed out, petitions, pleas and requests to the Costas in Almeria, expressing the urgent need for breakwaters set out in studies and predictions submitted to the central Administration have yet to produce results.

“So, dear Santa Claus, we need urgently need your help,” the open letter continued. “We need you to pass on to Costas the message that depositing and transferring sand is of no use here until the breakwater is built.”