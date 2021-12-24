Spain sets new coronavirus infection record as Christmas Day approaches.

AS Christmas Day fast approaches, Spain sets a new daily coronavirus infection record – although hospitalisations and deaths are down from around this time last year.

The nearly 73,000 new cases recorded on Thursday, December 23 were Spain’s third consecutive record high in three days. Yesterday’s numbers were six times more than the 12,386 registered on December 23, 2020.

This upward trend has been maintained for more than two months, without having yet reached the peak of this sixth wave, and in the last two weeks, Spain has added almost 450,000 positives, compared to the 130,000 reported in the same period of the previous year.

Also, the national 14-day contagion rate rose to its highest level this year: 911 new cases per 100,000 residents and exceeded the maximum of the entire pandemic (889.93), registered on January 27 during the third wave.

This figure is four times that of last year on the same date when this marker was at 253.74.

To curb the worrying trend, the Spanish government has ordered mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, with few exceptions, starting from today (December 24), which along with social distancing and vaccines, has helped lower hospital admission rates during this wave compared to previous virus surges, according to Covid experts in the country.

In fact, despite a runaway increase in infections, hospital pressure and deaths have not happened like in previous waves.

On Thursday, December 23, Spain’s Ministry of Health reported 82 deaths, compared to 178 a year ago. In addition, there are currently 7,924 patients admitted, compared to 11,328 on December 23, 2020, and in the Intensive Care Units, there are now 1,515 patients, compared to 1,932 at the time.

