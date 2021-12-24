Shopping voucher sell-out in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca

MORE than 32,000 Benidorm residents had downloaded 161,063 shopping vouchers by December 22.
The €10 vouchers give shoppers a €20 discount in shops participating in the scheme that the town hall – which later reimburses the difference to business-owners – introduced to boost the local economy.
The campaign, due to end on December 31, is open to all over-18s registered on the Benidorm Padron by December 1, 2021.
Local shops and businesses reported increased sales with clients spending even more than their vouchers allowed, reported Raul Parra, president of Benidorm’s shopkeepers’ association, Aico.
“It’s a success,” Parra said. “We didn’t think that it would have such an impact,” he admitted.