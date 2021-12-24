Shopping voucher sell-out in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca

MORE than 32,000 Benidorm residents had downloaded 161,063 shopping vouchers by December 22.

The €10 vouchers give shoppers a €20 discount in shops participating in the scheme that the town hall – which later reimburses the difference to business-owners – introduced to boost the local economy.

The campaign, due to end on December 31, is open to all over-18s registered on the Benidorm Padron by December 1, 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Local shops and businesses reported increased sales with clients spending even more than their vouchers allowed, reported Raul Parra, president of Benidorm’s shopkeepers’ association, Aico.

“It’s a success,” Parra said. “We didn’t think that it would have such an impact,” he admitted.