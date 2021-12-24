Robbery in Barcelona’s most underprivileged area leaves children without Christmas presents

A robbery at a foundation in Barcelona’s most underprivileged area has left the children helped by the organisation without Christmas presents.

The foundation Joan Salvador Gavina in Barcelona was the victim of a robbery on Thursday, December 23, in the neighbourhood of El Raval. In addition to telephones and a television set, the thieves took dozens of new toys that had been donated to the NGO as Christmas gifts for vulnerable children. The thieves stole around thirty toys that the children had put on their Christmas lists.

According to the spokesperson of the organisation, Olga Cubides, the criminals could not take all the presents because a mother linked to the foundation intervened. She came across a man keeping watch at the door, she asked him what he was doing, and when she went to get help, the thieves ran away with the presents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They also made off with cash, computers, televisions and the childrens’ transport cards that they use to go to school.

“We are sad and very surprised that things like this happen to people like us, as we have been helping the people of El Raval for 40 years. We are filled with sadness… I won’t lie, tears have fallen and we can’t believe that the children’s toys have been stolen. The presents had specific names on them and they were what each child had asked for,” said Cubides.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.