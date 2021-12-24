Pilot of Estepona helicopter accident in May, arrested for manslaughter



A 56-year-old man of Cuban origin was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Thursday, December 23. He is believed to be the only survivor from a helicopter that crashed into the sea off the coast of the Malaga municipality of Estepona shortly after taking off.

As confirmed by the force, to laopiniondemalaga.es, he has been arrested on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of manslaughter by negligence, of his companion, who disappeared after the accident. The arrest, reported by Faro de Vigo, has taken place in the Ourense municipality of Toen, where apparently the investigated has his habitual residence.

Sources close to the case confirmed that investigators were able to clarify that the detainee was piloting the craft at the time of the accident. Previously, he had first claimed that he was the pilot, then changed his story and said the missing man was at the controls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It also came to light during the investigations that the detainee did not possess the relevant qualifications to pilot the aircraft, and that the helicopter’s airworthiness certificate had expired at the time of the incident.