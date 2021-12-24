News in Brief for the northern Costa Blanca

Linda Hall
CAMPELLO SCOUTS: Collecting Christmas supplies for Caritas Photo credit: Campello town hall

Scouts help CAMPELLO’S scouts, assisted by Proteccion volunteers, have filled the local Caritas headquarters with food supplies, personal hygiene items and cleaning products as well as turron and other Christmas sweetmeats.  The scouts thanked the local population for their donations, which will now be distributed amongst the municipality’s vulnerable families.

Going green BENIDORM town hall hopes to obtain €4.3 million from the EU’s Next Generation fund.  Mayor Toni Perez revealed that it would be used for a “green revolution” bringing nature into school playgrounds, creating garden zones and Green Routes linked to the El Moralet and Sequia Mare woodland areas.

Indoors out TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall, like other municipalities with rising Covid numbers, cancelled all holiday season events taking place indoors although those in the open-air could go ahead. The local government asked for the “understanding” and “responsibility” of every individual, urging them to comply with all health and safety measures. 

Jab comeback BERNABE CANO faces a six-month prison term and could be barred from public office for 12 years, losing his positions both as La Nucia mayor and Diputacion provincial councillor. Allegedly receiving the Covid vaccine long before he was eligible, Cano is accused of inducement and abusing his position. 

Tax-free SHOULD the regional parliament approve a tourist tax, several town and city halls, especially those in Partido Popular hands, announced that they would not charge it.  So, too, did Gandia’s Jose Manuel Prieto (PSOE), saying that if given the choice, he would prefer not to apply the tax.


