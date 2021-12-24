Former Manchester United and England footballer, Lee Sharpe and his business partners formerly opened their new sports bar and coffee shop in Javea on the northern Costa Blanca on Thursday, December 23. The opening attended by family and friends saw the “ceremonial ribbon” cut as Lee Sharpe declares Sharpeys open, allowing customers in for the first time.

A real family affair, the facility was alive to the sounds of sport, music and children as the ribbon was cut.

Lee and his wonderful partner Lucy were rightfully proud, as were their business partners, of the opening which was very well attended.

Sharpeys, in which Lee will be taking an active involvement, retains the atmosphere and feel of the An Shebeen on the Cap de la Nau Road in the Arenal, which previously occupied the venue. It is a very different bar though with a coffee lounge at the front, a bar with cubicles to the side and a large bar and lounge area with pool and foosball table.

Every area has its own large screen TVs, each showing a different sport, this is not an English football only sports bar but a bar for everyone irrespective of your nationality or sport followed.

The bar is offering light eats in addition to its excellent range of drinks, with Estrella beer being poured from two large overhead copper vats, Guinness and John Smiths.

As Lee Sharpe declares Sharpeys open, he and his partners issue an invitation to come on down and give it a try, saying you will find a warm family welcome, a home from home.

