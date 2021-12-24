LAPD kill teenage girl just days before Christmas during take down of a suspect.

LAPD accidentally shoot and kill a teenage girl during the take down of a suspect, leaving her family heartbroken just days before Christmas.

A 14-year-old girl has died after being shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers whilst they tried to take down a suspect who was alleged to have assaulted a woman earlier on Thursday, December 23. The male suspect was also killed in the shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood.

The assault victim was taken to the hospital, KCRA reported.

The young girl was struck when a stray bullet went through a dressing room wall, according to an assistant chief for the police department.

The man was shot at by police who believed he had provoked a second attack with a deadly weapon, however, according to a CBS Los Angeles correspondent, police have confirmed that the suspect had a bike lock/chain and did not have a gun.

LAPD confirms 14 year old girl killed inside Burlington store in North Hollywood. She was struck by police gunfire when they fatally shot assault suspect inside the store. Victim of assault survived. Police confirm suspect had bike lock/chain, did not have a gun. @CBSLA — Kristine Lazar (@CBSLAKristine) December 24, 2021

According to the Associated Press, police were escorting people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting incident.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking, and I cannot find words to try to comfort a mother and a family, but I will ensure them and the public and our people that we will conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with family but briefed on the incident, said in an interview with The Times on Thursday, December 23.

One Twitter user shared their heartbreak for the family, writing: “The LAPD killed someone’s child two days before Christmas”

The LAPD killed someone’s child two days before Christmas. https://t.co/SWPKeWlS5J — Lisa Snowden (@LisaMcCray) December 24, 2021

Another user on Twitter shared a worrying statistic, writing: “In the past week alone, the LAPD has killed four people – none of whom were armed with a gun.”

In the past week alone, the LAPD has killed four people – none of whom were armed with a gun or would’ve been even remotely likely to have been shot by police if they had been in virtually any other wealthy nation. And that’s just the City of Los Angeles. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) December 24, 2021

