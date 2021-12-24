Injured footballer Danny Hodgson will be out of hospital for Christmas

Footballer Danny Hodgson, who suffered major brain injuries after being punched, will be out of hospital for Christmas.

Hodgson, 26 and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, ended up in a coma when he was attacked in September in Perth, Australia.

A 17-year-old boy admitted to grievous bodily harm and is due to be sentenced in January.

Hodgson, who played for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup, spent weeks in intensive care at Royal Perth Hospital following the unprovoked attack, before being moved to a rehabilitation hospital.

His parents Nicola and Peter, who have gone over to Perth to be with him, said they had been on an “unimaginable journey that no family should ever have to take.”

The family released a photograph today, Christmas Eve, of them together and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

“Today, Danny is preparing to leave hospital for a very short time with his beautiful [partner] Jess at his side to be part of our family Christmas,” they said.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the medical and rehabilitation staff at Fiona Stanley Hospital who have helped to make this possible.”

“Danny’s home visit is the most perfect gift we could ask for and all the proof we need that Christmas miracles do happen.”