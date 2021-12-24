Giving4Giving gives again in the Costa Blanca’s Alfaz del Pi

Linda Hall
VOLUNTARIADO SOCIAL: Antonio Viso and Gary Burr, accompanied by Amanda Allan and local councillors Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

THE Giving4Giving charity recently donated €1,000 to Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social volunteer group which runs the local Food Bank.

Giving4Giving raises funds for cancer charities and other charities and associations that serve the community and the councillors thanked Gary on the town hall’s behalf for his generosity and commitment.  To date he has donated around €200,000 to different charities, groups and associations in the area.

Giving4Giving’s Gary Burr presented the cash to Voluntariado Social’s president Antonio Viso who was accompanied by Amanda Allan, one of the volunteers.

Also present were Residents’ councillor Martine Mertens and Isabel Muñoz, responsible for Cooperation and Volunteering.

The Marina Baja-based charity has shops in La Nucia, Altea and Villajoyosa as well as Alfaz that sell furniture, clothes, books and other donated items and are entirely run by volunteers.

 


 

