Leader of the free world and America’s oldest president, Joe Biden (78), feel three times attempting to board Air Force One on his way to Atlanta. He recovered to give the salute at the top of the stairs, however the falls have raised further fears for Joe Biden’s health.

Biden, who was on his way to meet with Asian American community leaders.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was “doing fine” after the fall. Continuing she said “It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100pc,” she said. “He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the visit just fine.”

Biden has a fairly chequered health history and many believe he is unlikely to see his term of his office through. Almost half of Americans (bearing in mind the strong views held by republican supporters) are not confident that he is “physically and mentally up to the job” according to a Rasmussen poll in March.

The fall on what we are told was a very windy morning at Joint Base Andrews follows his hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his dog, Major. He also recently spent a night in hospital for what were described as “routine tests”

Biden is not the first to have an awkward moment on the stairs of Air Force One with Donald Trump having to defend his walk down the ramp at West Point military academy saying it was “like an ice-skating rink”. Prior to Trump then President Gerald Ford (1975) fell down the stairs of Air Force One arriving in Austria.

Stumbling on the stairs is not that uncommon with everyone doing it at some time however given his history and his age, the stumble will have raised fears for Joe Biden’s health and his ability to see his term of office through.

