Everton v Burnley match postponed due to Covid

The Premier League has called off the Everton v Burnley match that was scheduled for Sunday due to Covid and injuries.

The Premier League has called-off the Everton v Burnley match that was scheduled for Boxing Day due to Covid and injuries.

A Premier League statement said today, December 24, that it had reviewed the club’s request to have the game called off “following further injuries to the squad.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is the third of nine English top-flight games to be postponed that were meant to be played on Sunday.

Yesterday, the Liverpool v Leeds game was postponed, as well as Watford v Wolves because of Covid cases.

When announcing the postponement of Sunday’s match at Turf Moor, the Premier League said: “The board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans.”

The number of Premier League games that have been postponed this month is now at number 13.

Yesterday, following the rejection of the original application to postpone the match at Turf Moor, Everton boss Rafael Benitez said he was “really surprised” that the game was going ahead.

“The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after [that] we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old,” added the Spaniard.

“It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League.”

The most recent testing of players and staff revealed 90 positive results, however, Premier League clubs made the decision on Monday to not make any changes to the Christmas schedule.