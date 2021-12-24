Emmerdale star sensationally quits after 19 years on the soap

Charley Webb, the 33-year-old actress who has played the character of Debbie Dingle for 19 years on popular ITV soap Emmerdale, has sensationally quit the show, according to reports late on Thursday, evening, December 23.

Debbie Dingle had not appeared in the soap since having an affair with Al back at the start of 2021. Webb’s real-life husband, 41-year-old Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the same soap, has been embroiled in a race-row controversy with co-star Aaron Anthony since September.

A show insider told The Sun, that her husband’s on-set row had, “fuelled her decision to step back. Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back”. According to the same source, the recent problem had helped her make a decision to leave, that Charley had been weighing up for some time anyway.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away”, they added. Although they did explain, “The door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind”.

“There are no current plans for Debbie Dingle to return”, an ITV spokesperson reportedly confirmed to the paper. Meanwhile, Matthew – who has been out of Emmerdale since the row erupted – was reportedly spotted in Leeds last week by fans, at the Yorkshire Television studios.

There was no report as to his reason for being at the studios. It remains to be seen if he was there for another reason, or if he had been filming more Emmerdale scenes. The current situation blew up after Matthew, and co-star, and Isabel Hodgins, allegedly mimicked a mixed-race actress on the show’s set, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

