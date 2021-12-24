Customers unable to access their online banking accounts

For the second time in as many weeks Lloyds customers were unable to access their banking online accounts last night Thursday, December 23 in a repeat of the problem experienced on December 18.

Lloyds, who have apologised, say some customers were unable to access their accounts from around 9pm. Customers who tried to log in either online or via their mobile app received a message that said: “We are sorry that our internet banking is currently unavailable. Please try again shortly.” Others received a message that said: “we are experiencing technical issues, please try again later.”

were unable to access their online banking accounts on Thursday evening.

Users began tweeting they were having problems logging in to the app and website just after 9pm.

For some, a message popped up on some screens reading: Others said they received a message saying the bank was having “technical problems”.

One user tweeted: “Can’t access the app or online to view accounts??? Not really ideal 2 days before Xmas and you need to work out budgets etc.” Whilst another said: “Hi, is the app down? It won’t let me log on to my internet banking.”

Lloyds Banking Group said it was aware some customers were having issues and later confirmed that the problem had been resolved.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “we were aware of the issue which lasted for less than an hour, with our online banking working normally again.” The spokesperson continued: “We’re sorry some of our customers had issues for a short time this evening.”

The bank has not said what the problem was, which will do little to satisfy those customers unable to access their banking online accounts again.

