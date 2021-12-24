BBC boycott starts TOMORROW

Campaigners are urging households to boycott BBC services between Christmas and New Year.

Campaigners are urging households to boycott BBC services between Christmas and New Year in protest at the quality of content on offer, with them claiming the corporation relies on getting funding regardless of what it broadcasts.

Campaigners think a plunge in viewers over the Christmas period would send a message to BBC bosses that Brits will not be taken for granted.

Campaign director at Defund the BBC, Rebecca Ryan, told Express.co.uk: “It would be really, really disruptive to the BBC if there was a short sort of ‘circuit break’ of the BBC over the Christmas period.”

“Given they don’t even have enough respect for the people that fund them to provide original content at this time, it would be very effective.”

The BBC received criticism earlier in the month when its Christmas lineup was revealed to be identical to last year, with programmes including Strictly Come Dancing, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Call the Midwife will all air tomorrow and will even be in the same order.

Between December 18 and December 31, almost a third of all programmes on BBC One are repeats and three-quarters of BBC Two’s lineup are programmes that have been aired before.

Ms Ryan added: “People should switch to on-demand for Christmas.”

“They will do the job of causing some major disruption.”

“We’re also confident a large percentage of those who do it will realise they don’t need live TV at all.”

Those watching the BBC must pay £160 a year for the service and must be paid by anyone accessing linear TVs.

Campaigners like Defund the BBC are calling for the corporation to compete in the free market with providers such as Netflix, meaning that no one will be forced to pay for a service they don’t use.

BBC defended its Christmas lineup, saying: “BBC One’s Christmas Day lineup proved a winning formula last year with Call the Midwife, Blankety Blank, Strictly and The Wheel taking the top four spots.”

“We know viewers look forward to brand new specials of their favourite shows, and then spending Boxing Day onwards indulging in new dramas or streaming boxsets on iPlayer.”