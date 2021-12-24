Backlash after man is charged for fake “Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon’s house”

A man has been charged over an alleged social media post inviting people to a fake “Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon’s house.”

Over 1,000 people responded to the fake Facebook message about a party at the First Minister’s address near Glasgow.

The page, titled ‘NYE street party @ Sturgeon’s house’, claimed it would be ‘bringing the celebrations to Sturgeon’s’ following the SNP leader’s decision to ‘cancel’ mass Hogmanay celebrations in a bid to curb Covid.

Police apparently detained the man, 33, at his home in Hamilton last night. He was later released and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court next month.

The event and the man who allegedly set up the page were reported to police by Sturgeon’s sister Gillian.

The decision to arrest and charge the man has created backlash on social media, one Twitter user wrote: “Scotland is rapidly sliding towards a very worrying form of authoritarianism.”

Another Tweeted: “Arresting people for making jokes now are we? Christ.”

Another said: “She (Ms Sturgeon) really does hate to see any of us try to have some fun.”

A third added: “Charged for organising a party. Even North Korea would think that was going too far.”

Others praised the man who set up the event, calling him a “legend.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences. He has been released on undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”