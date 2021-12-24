Andalucia breaks daily Covid infections record

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, Andalucia has broken the daily record of new coronavirus positives for one day. The latest figures show that 10,328 new cases have been recorded on Thursday, December 23, compared to 7,816 on Wednesday 22.

This increase has brought the incidence rate up to 671 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, a rise of almost one hundred in just 24 hours. Another 98 have been admitted to hospital. Six deaths from coronavirus were also registered in the last six days. A total of 11,513 deaths have now occurred in Andalucia since the start of the pandemic.

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, today, Friday 24, encouraged citizens to continue being “responsible, understanding and supportive” in the face of the consequences of the pandemic, and has asked them to enjoy Christmas “with enthusiasm” but above all with “prudence”.

Posting a video message on Twitter, Moreno said that despite the difficult times they are experiencing, Andalucians are showing that they “do not shrink” in the face of difficulties.

After highlighting the great values ​​of Andalucia, the President of the Board pointed out that citizens are living through a “strange, different, and unexpected” time, but he is sure that everyone is up to “the occasion”.

“Effort is always rewarded, and I am sure that the tremendous effort that we are all making will pay off in the future” Moreno concluded, as reported by larazon.es.

