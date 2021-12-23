Your perfect smile at OdontoStetic

THE professional team at OdontoStetic Dental Clinic in Garrucha and Los Gallardos have been transforming smiles for more than 26 years. Led by dentist Dr William Eljadue Lopez, the clinic is known for its experience, training, new technology, and personal treatment.

One of his latest satisfied customers shared his thoughts on his new smile after Dr William transformed his smile.

He said: “I am very satisfied that all the work that has been done has made a very significant improvement. For many years I had very crooked teeth and now they are obviously very gleaming and new and everyone thinks I look like a film star.”

OdontoStetic offers dental treatments in Almeria, including implants, endodontics, dental aesthetics, teeth whitening, orthodontics, Invisalign, periodontics, oral surgery, prostheses, preventive dentistry and children’s dentistry.

Their Invisalign treatment consists of the manufacture of a brace made to measure for each patient. Being invisible, inside the brace there are accessories to help align the teeth to the desired position. One of the advantages of Invisalign is that it can be removed to eat or according to the needs of each patient.

The dental aesthetics at OdontoStetic also allows them to transform your smile through different procedures, including teeth whitening, designing Feldspathic veneers or other aesthetic materials that allow them to give the patient their perfect and ideal smile.

OdontoStetic is also able to offer traditional braces, as well as other types of dental work, including oral surgery.

The team of professionals in their practice takes part in continuous training to be able to offer the highest levels of dental care. The high-level postgraduate training accredited by all their professionals, and their coordinated teamwork, allow a multidisciplinary approach to the cases of their patients.

Now offering a free check-up and teeth cleaning, visit OdontoStetic in Garrucha at Calle Mayor, 137, or Los Gallardos at Calle Molino, 16. Or contact them on 950 398 993 or 950 928 062, or [email protected]. For more information, visit www.odontostetic.es.