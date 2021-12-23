Violent death: Body of missing octogenarian discovered in Spain

Violent death: Body of missing octogenarian discovered in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the National Police confirmed on Wednesday, December 22, that Francisco López had died in a violent manner. The 82-year-old man had gone missing in early December. The body was discovered on Tuesday in El Ejido’s Almerimar.

According to the Provincial Police Station of Almerimar, the body discovered on Tuesday belongs to the missing man. The police confirmed: “Apparently, there are signs of violence so the judge has decreed a secrecy summary.”

The elderly man’s body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon at around 1pm. It appears the man had died days before his body was discovered.

According to the SOS Desaparecidos association, Francisco had gone missing on December 2, from the town of Santa María del Águila. Reportedly the association identified the body. The alert for the missing man has now been deactivated and posters now show that Francisco has been located but is deceased.

