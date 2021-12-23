UK breaks record with 1.4 million Covid cases in one week

It is estimated that a record 1.4 million people in the UK had a positive Covid result in the week ending December 16.

It is estimated that a record 1.4 million people in the UK received a positive Covid result in the week ending December 16, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The Office for National Statistics said that the percentage of people testing Covid last week is estimated to have risen in all regions in England except for the north-east, south-west and West Midlands, where the trend is uncertain.

Around one in 30 people in London was likely to have a positive test in the week ending on December 16, the highest numbers for any region.

This means that, in total, around one in 45 people in private households in England had the virus last week, which is an increase from one in 60 in the previous week and also increased among all age groups.

The exception was those in school year 7 to school year 11 group and those aged 70 years and older group, where their trends were uncertain.

Young children were the most likely to have received a positive Covid test during last week, with the ONS saying the highest percentage was in those aged two to school Year 6 at 5.90 per cent.

However, the body said that recent data on Omicron suggested that positive cases among school children are “much less likely to be compatible with Omicron than positive cases among adults.”

The Delta variant is still the primary virus in school-age children.