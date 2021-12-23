Trans woman jailed for having sex with a dog.

TRANS woman, Claire Goodier, who was previously known as John, has been jailed for 20 months today (December 23) after videos were found of her having sex with a dog during a cocaine-fuelled sex session with a group and an Alsatian.

Goodier, who already have has two convictions for possessing indecent images of children, was arrested in June 2021 after a search of her devices in 2019 led investigators to find more than 30 indecent images of her taking part in a sex act with the dog.

She was routinely searched in July 2019 as part of her being on the sex offenders register for life.

Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes said the 60-year-old “admitted possession of the images.”

“She said she had fantasised about it for a number of years and after talking about it with people in Northwich, was put in touch with others in Bournemouth.

“She travelled down there in December 2018 and took part in the sex act with other people and the Alsatian dog.”

Upon her arrest in June this year, police also discovered a USB drive in her handbag which contained the same images as well as 3.5 grammes of cocaine.

During sentencing at Chester Crown Court on December 23, a note was added that Goodier wanted to be addressed in the hearing as Claire. She was previously listed under a male name.

Goodier has twice been convicted of possessing indecent images of children, back in 2006 and 2009, with Judge Steven Everett admitting the defendant had been “astonishingly lucky” to avoid previous spells behind bars after receiving suspended sentences.

When handing down the sentence, the judge described her crime of having sex with a dog with other adults as “despicable” “disgusting” and “depraved”.

